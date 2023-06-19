7INSEVEN: Rosepine vs. Pickering Football Rivalry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Battle for the Big Dog Jug between Rosepine High School and Pickering High School has been a history high school football rivalry in Southwest Louisiana for years, and coming into this season it resets as both programs have new head coaches.

The new head coach of the Rosepine Eagles Troy Gardner served as the school’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Brad Dacote since 2019, and he knows the importance of the rivalry will be even more competitive this season.

“I hope we can continue to have success and I feel like with Pickering’s new coach and just some of the things that I’ve seen him do already, I feel like they’re going to be a lot better,” said Coach Gardner. “Even though we lost a lot of key components we feel like we have the guys that can get the job done and I know these kid’s goals are to hopefully play in December and get to New Orleans at the Dome.”

John Daugherty, the new lead man at Pickering High School, made clear the importance of winning the rivalry game and says that the tradition of this specific rivalry makes it one of the most special rivalries he will be a part of.

Well, it’s been a huge tradition that’s been around here for several years and we’re just a few miles down the road from each other in the same parish. so I understand how it’s a big game and it’s going to be our homecoming this year,” said Coach Daugherty. “My focus is to make sure the kids focus that week on what they need to do and I don’t want our kids to get caught up as much into the rivalry and just want them focusing on what they need to do to give themselves an opportunity to compete and possibly win the game.”

The Battle for the Big Dog Jug is set to start it’s new chapter on October 12th, as the Pickering Red Devils will host the Rosepine Eagles in one of the more anticipated games of the high school football season.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.