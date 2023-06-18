50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Center for Health Services hosts free dental day

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services continues its Juneteenth festivities as they reach out to the community for its dental care needs.

They welcomed folks in from 8 a.m. until noon on June 17, for free screenings, teeth cleanings, and even some healthcare assistance.

SWLA Center for Health Services partnered with local healthcare and dental care establishments, making your Juneteenth weekend a little bit healthier.

“So it’s important we give back in our community, we know that the dental need is high in the Lake Charles area and we just want to be able to help with that,” administrative communication specialist Jasmine Abel said. “Dental care is important. Everything you put into your mouth goes to your tooth. So we just want to make sure we help stop infections and help your entire body.”

