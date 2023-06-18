50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 17, 2023.

Florence Mae Stanley, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Jason Bryan Leblanc, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Christopher Jason Owen, 41, Sulphur: Traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Daimen Kaine Sonnier, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; pregnant victim.

Jonathan Neal Bernard, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; pregnant victim.

Bobby Iqual Shanks, 26, Halls, TN: Following vehicles; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

William Henry Heller, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Marcos Gabriel Latalladi, 38, Lake Charles: Six counts of direct contempt of court; solicitation on an interstate highway.

