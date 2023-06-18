50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Local Artist remembered at Historic City Hall

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “The Life Work of M. Antoon” exhibit is now open at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall.

The exhibit showcased Melinda Antoon, a local artist who had a limitless imagination and passion to help the community with her art.

Antoon’s husband said she was committed to art and culture in Lake Charles.

“Well, it’s very emotional for me because I’ve seen some of these pieces as they were being created and it’s very emotional, but it’s a wonderful celebration of her life and the beauty that she brought into the world,” Adley Cormier said.

Cormier said the memory of Melinda Antoon will live on through her art and the hearts of those who knew her.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families
Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families
SWLA Center for Health Services hosts free dental day
SWLA Center for Health Services hosts free dental day
Allen Parish hosts Juneteenth Parade
Allen Parish hosts Juneteenth Parade
Calcasieu Refining on fire for second time this month
Fire put out for second time this month at Calcasieu Refining