Local Artist remembered at Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “The Life Work of M. Antoon” exhibit is now open at the Lake Charles Historic City Hall.

The exhibit showcased Melinda Antoon, a local artist who had a limitless imagination and passion to help the community with her art.

Antoon’s husband said she was committed to art and culture in Lake Charles.

“Well, it’s very emotional for me because I’ve seen some of these pieces as they were being created and it’s very emotional, but it’s a wonderful celebration of her life and the beauty that she brought into the world,” Adley Cormier said.

Cormier said the memory of Melinda Antoon will live on through her art and the hearts of those who knew her.

