Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The summer heat did not stop families in Jennings from having fun at a carnival at the Jennings Fairgrounds.

The free carnival was run by Bayou Baby Academy and had plenty of food, vendors, games, and rides.

7News spoke with the academy about why they wanted to hold the carnival.

“Community engagement is very important because their homes are in the community,” Bayou Baby assistant director Alexia Miller said. “And again, family engagement, there’s so many different activities for you to be in with your family.”

The carnival was held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on June 17.

