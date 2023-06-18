FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot and mostly dry into Monday, rain chances return this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather pattern that has kept us hot, humid and very dry looks to continue at least for one more day. The rest of Father’s Day will remain very hot and humid, with heat indices ranging from 105-115 degrees away from the coast. Monday features a continuation of this weather as high temperatures will warm back into the low 90′s along interstate 10, with warmer temps north. Of course, it will feel even warmer than that as heat indices will return to similar numbers.

Heat indices on Monday return the 105-115 degree range away from the coast. (KPLC)

Rain chances should remain low as well. The only exception may be for far northeastern parts pf the area, where a few showers or storms may try to fire along a stalled front. Otherwise, a mainly dry day is still expected. So if you plan to be outside, be sure once again to stay hydrated and take it easy. If you will be doing any sort of outdoor work, be sure to take plenty of breaks as well.

High pressure backs away by mid-week and allows chances for storms to return. (KPLC)

Finally as we head into the week we’ll start seeing enough changes to allow better rain chances to return. The upper-level high that has been keeping us dry and hot will begin to back off. It still may be close enough Tuesday to keep a better coverage of showers and storms to our east. By Wednesday, it should be far enough away where some scattered storms may return, especially if we get help from a nearby disturbance.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms return by mid -week. (KPLC)

This pattern looks to continue into Thursday and closer to next weekend as well. Like we normally see in the summer, none of those days appear to be a washout, but if you’re spending time outdoors, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky later in the day, or check in with the radar every now and then. The other benefit to that high backing off will be slight lower high temps and heat indices. Daily highs once should fall closer to 90 along I-10 by the late week, though heat indices still could break triple digits for some.

In the tropics, we are watching a wave in the far East Atlantic currently producing a cluster of thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up development odds to 90% over the next week, owning to some gradual organization of the system. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead. The next name on the list is Bret.

- Max Lagano

