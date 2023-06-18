Autistic man missing in Sabine Parish
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) posted on Facebook requesting help finding a missing autistic man.
The man is 28-years-old and is wearing a red shirt, shorts, flip-flops, and was carrying a backpack.
He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 120 around Tramel Road between Zwolle and Belmont.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call SPSO at 318-256-9241.
