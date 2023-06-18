Authorities asking for help in search for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in looking a missing Lake Charles woman named Wanda F. Chesson.

Chesson, 64, is described as a white woman, weighing 130 lbs., and she was last seen wearing gray slip-on shoes, black yoga pants, and a Halloween-themed scrub top.

Chesson, who has intellectual disabilities, was last seen on foot in the Dixy Drive and Lake Street area of Lake Charles.

She is also known to frequent Ellis Street in Lake Charles.

Anyone who has information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

