50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities asking for help in search for missing woman

(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in looking a missing Lake Charles woman named Wanda F. Chesson.

Chesson, 64, is described as a white woman, weighing 130 lbs., and she was last seen wearing gray slip-on shoes, black yoga pants, and a Halloween-themed scrub top.

Chesson, who has intellectual disabilities, was last seen on foot in the Dixy Drive and Lake Street area of Lake Charles.

She is also known to frequent Ellis Street in Lake Charles.

Anyone who has information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot and mostly dry into Monday, rain chances return this week
SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2023
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and very humid Father’s Day, some changes possible late next week
Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families
Free Jennings carnival brings summer fun for families