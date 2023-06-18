Allen Parish hosts Juneteenth Parade

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - People in the community gathered on Main St. in Oberlin for their annual Juneteenth Parade.

Candy was thrown and those attending the parade cheered as the cars and floats rolled through.

Festival attendee, Linda Thompson said this holiday is about celebrating the freedoms the black community fought for.

“It’s a celebration for the black slaves that worked so hard,” she said. Our mothers, our fathers, our grandparents, and our fore parents who worked in slavery, and one day God saw fit to lift that bandaid that was on our black people in slavery and set them free.”

Once the parade was over, people headed on over to the Civic Center to continue the Juneteenth festivities.

