SWLA residents on edge after information likely exposed in cyber attack

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - What do you do when a trusted government entity like your local Office of Motor Vehicles experiences a data breach?

7 News went to the streets of Lake Charles to get the thoughts of those of you who may potentially be at risk.

“I find it to be very disturbing and scary because it’s a breach of our personal confidential – it allows access to more than just your name,” Tracey Freeman said.

The news caught local residents off guard. They say it shouldn’t have been able to happen at all.

Government officials warn that if you have a state driver’s license, ID or car registration, your information has likely been exposed to cyber attackers.

They urge everyone to take precautions, including freezing your credit.

Officials said there is no indication that the data has been sold, used, shared or released and that the matter is under investigation.

”Because of what’s going on, I would be more hesitant to give my information to the banks and that type of stuff,” one resident told us.

The breach has impacted several federal government agencies, as well as hundreds of major businesses and organizations in the U.S.

Until it has been resolved, people tell us they will be on edge.

“I am concerned, but I do rely heavily on my faith, so I have faith that it will all work out,” Freeman said.

We have more information about the attack and how you can protect your identity HERE.

