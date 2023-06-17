50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2023.

Kathrine Satarie Barfield, 52, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Douglas Ray Spell, 56, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); required position and method of turning at intersections.

Kaleb Antoine Citizen, 25, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer.

Undre Delleon Leggett, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Mark Anthony Thomas, 60, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Carter Dominic Hatlestad, 26, Chippewa Falls, WI: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000; violations of protective orders; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Gerald Wayne Wiley, 65, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property.

Kendra Lenette Gallien, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

Arthur James Washington, 52, Cottonport: Failure to register as a sex offender; failing to notify law enforcement of change of address 3 days prior.

