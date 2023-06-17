Report: Affordable housing out of reach for many in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Affordable housing is out of reach in Louisiana for low-wage workers. According to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Lake Charles residents must earn $18.90 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment.

Statewide, full-time workers need to earn $19.39 per hour to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent. According to the NLIHC in Lake Charles, where 29% of the total households are renters, the amount is slightly lower at $18.90 per hour.

“I used to live in the Sugarloaf Trailer Park just down Gerstner Memorial for about five years, and I had to have roommates. I was working two minimum wage jobs, three jobs at a time,” said Sky Moses. “At one point I had four within a month just to be able to afford my bills.”

$18.90 an hour is what’s called the “housing wage,” or the amount someone needs to earn per hour to afford a modest rental without spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

“I couldn’t even live in that with $15 an hour, and I was paying almost $1,000 a month,” said Moses.

“I’d say you can probably get a decent place for about at least $850. It might be a nice place, but it might be in a bad place,” said Letroy Thibodeaux. “Or it might be, I mean, they got places over here on Fifth Avenue that’s affordable, but they got a whole bunch of rules and stuff like that. "

Though rent inflation has moderated in most markets, rents remain too high for low-wage workers and other low-income renters.

“So like the $20 an hour will be like a bare minimum,” said Tre Rigmaiden. ”I feel like you need more like $30 in Lake Charles. I graduated literally 10 years ago – you could find a one-bedroom apartment for $500, now the average one-bedroom apartment is a grand.”

“Raise the minimum wage, at least raise it to where it’s not about $7.25 an hour,” said Moses.

“Raising the minimum wage would help, but I don’t think they’re going to do that, and even if they do, that another stuff will go up,” said Thibodeaux.

Housing Louisiana is a statewide network of housing practitioners and advocates whose primary goal is to ensure that all of Louisiana’s housing needs are met.

