McNeese pitcher Grant Rogers obtains Consensus All-American status

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Pitcher Grant Rogers obtained Consensus All-American status on Friday after being named to the All-America Second Team by the ABCA.

This is the third All-American honor that Rogers has received this year as he was also named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA.

The two-time Southland Pitcher of the Year is now just the second player in program history to earn Consensus All-American status after putting together one of the best pitching seasons in program history.

This past season Rogers posted a (12-1) record which set a new McNeese single-season record for wins in a season. He also finished with a 1.82 ERA, which lead the Southland and ranked third-best in the nation.

On top of those numbers, Rogers also struck out a total of 88 batters in 103.2 innings pitched. He was the first pitcher in the entire country to win 10 games without a loss and threw four complete games with two shutouts.

“None of this could have been accomplished without my teammates. Because of the offense, the defense, and the support of my coaches and teammates, this was made possible. I am thankful to the coaches and McNeese Baseball for the opportunity they have given me,” said Rogers.

Rogers is now getting prepared for the 2023 MLB Draft which is set to start on July 9.

