Juneteenth celebrations kick off in SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Juneteenth weekend kicked off Friday night in Lake Charles, and the celebration will continue through Monday.

The SWLA Center for Health Services held its fifth annual Movie Under the Stars at the Lake Charles Civic Center, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The organization is hosting a free dental day Saturday morning, where residents can get screenings and cleanings, as well as a worship service Sunday.

The Juneteenth Freedom Fest, complete with a parade, live music and fireworks, will be Monday, June 19.

