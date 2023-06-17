FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and very humid Father’s Day, some changes possible late next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More hot and muggy weather is set to take place as we wrap up the weekend. Another muggy night is ahead Saturday night, with lows dipping down into the upper 70′s. We’ll stay mainly dry, although it is not out of the question to see a storm or two in our northernmost areas overnight as a disturbance makes its’ way through northern parts of the state. IF any storms arrive, a few could be strong but most of the area will likely stay dry.

More hot weather arrives tomorrow, with similar heat indices in the 105-115F range away from the coast. (KPLC)

Sunday and Father’s Day will feature much of the same weather, with temperatures in the low/mid 90′s along I-10. Some upper 90′s are possible again in our northern parishes. Of course, this would mean heat indices will range between 105 degrees closer to I-10, and perhaps as high as 115 for localized spots north. So if you will be outside for an extended period of time, be sure to stay hydrated and limit physical activity. Wearing loose and light-colored clothing also will be a good idea.

By late next week, the high pressure that has dominated the pattern may back off enough to allow better rain chances. (KPLC)

Not many changes to the pattern will take place to start the week, with the upper-level high pressure system still in control, at least through the middle of the week. But by the end of the week, that high may finally start to back away as an upper-level low may try to approach from the east. This could finally bring both afternoon storms back to the forecast, as well as slightly lower high temperatures.

We're watching a tropical wave near Africa, which may develop into a tropical cyclone next week. (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching a wave leaving the coast of Africa currently producing disorganize thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up development odds to 70% over the next week, owning to some gradual organization of the system. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.