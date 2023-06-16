50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
Garland: Minnepolis police has history of violating rights
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
After George Floyd’s killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights
STILLS: Flooded neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida