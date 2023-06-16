50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 15, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2023.

Trashawana Dshi King, 25, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; resisting an officer; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; disturbing the peace; probation detainer.

Ramonica Nyomyee Jack, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

John Michael Haley, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; pedestrians on highways; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Alfred Thibodeaux, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Joseph Allan Howard, 61, Crosby, TX: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Timothy Jackson Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Failure to return or surrender a leased movable; contempt of court; theft under $1,000; robbery; battery; burglary; property damage under $1,000.

David Freeman Sr., 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chasity Nichole Daigle, 31, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Robert Dean Joseph Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Morris Paul Jr., 52, New Orleans: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault; revocation of parole; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Jared Tyler Tankersley, 32, Lake Charles: Sex offender must ensure all profile information is visible (3 charges); sex offender must have name displayed in all email addresses (3 charges).

Brian Jhonathan Rodriguez, 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Brandon Luke Friesner, 44, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

