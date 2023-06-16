50/50 Thursdays
Summer essentials drive for Sulphur Senior Center begins

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - We often think of winter holidays as times of giving, but the need for essential items continues year-round, including in the summertime.

First Federal Bank of Louisiana is holding a summer essentials drive this month to benefit the Sulphur Senior Center.

The following items are needed:

  • Adult diapers
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap, etc.)
  • Non-perishable food items (flour, sugar, canned goods, etc.)
  • Household items (toilet paper, detergent, dish soap, etc.)
  • Clothing items (for men & women - socks, underwear, t-shirts)
  • Reusable bags.

Donations will be accepted at any Sulphur branch of First Federal Bank from today until June 30. Donors can get free ice cream at the Maplewood Drive branch from 3 to 5 p.m. on the final day.

