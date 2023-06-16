Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - June 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to give an update on boating safety and the fishing season.

He says as the summer gets into gear and people get out on the water, something important to watch out for is overheating and dehydration. Make sure you apply sunscreen, have a way to cool down, and drink lots of water since the heat can be just as dangerous as anything when you’re out in a boat.

Also, remember general safety rules when you’re out on the water. Have someone who is responsible for making sure these rules are followed and make sure you’re wearing your life jacket just in case.

It’s also that time of year to get your fishing license renewed. The renewals have been simplified in the last few years with an easy online process though there are places where you can go in to renew them personally if you’re not comfortable using a computer. Once you get over the age of 60, the license is only $5.

Saltwater fishing has been pretty good lately. We haven’t had much rain lately so the salinity of the water is looking great and all the way up to the saltwater barrier. The best bait right now for saltwater fishing is shrimp. If you know someone with lights on a peer that’s probably a good place to get some fishing done right now.

The Lacassine water levels are getting a little low due to the lack of rain but the fish are still biting. Expect the boat launches in the area to be full when you get out there.

Toledo Bend is in a similar situation to Lacassine though some rain is expected in that area to raise the water levels a bit.

HAL MCMILLIN IS HERE TO TALK ABOUT THE OUTDOORS

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.