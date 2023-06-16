50/50 Thursdays
Lafayette road buckles, likely due to heat

(KLAF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A major road in Lafayette was partially closed after the pavement buckled Thursday evening.

Lafayette news outlets KLFY and KADN are reporting the road buckled due to extreme heat.

The Lafayette Fire Department and police responded to the road hazard on Johnston Street, between Arnould Boulevard and Leonie Street, around 8 p.m. Both southbound lanes were impassable, according to police.

Louisiana DOTD workers were on the scene to assess the damage to the road.

The Acadiana area and some of our SWLA parishes are under excessive heat warnings. Find the latest HERE.

