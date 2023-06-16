50/50 Thursdays
Investors’ Day returns to Lake Charles

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is encouraging companies to re-invest in our community after the 2020 storms.

Mayor Nic Hunter, alongside Visit Lake Charles, Chennault International Airport, the Port of Lake Charles, and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, held Investors’ Day Thursday to showcase the unique investment and development opportunities in the area.

“It’s more than just coming up with a plan, but it’s looking at what really should the city, the community, be implementing from that plan and focusing on those areas that folks have agreed are the most important drivers for future growth and economic development for the area,” said keynote speaker Jorge Ayala, regional director of the Economic Development Administration.

Mayor Hunter said the city first held the event in 2021, and it led to over $100 million in new projects for the city. He hopes for even more success this year.

