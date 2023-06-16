50/50 Thursdays
Fundraiser to be held for Kaleigh Fontenot

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fundraiser is being held for the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in mid-April, and proceeds will go towards her family.

27-year-old Kaleigh Fontenot was walking south on Big Lake Road around 11:15 p.m. when she was struck by a car on April 14, according to a report from Louisiana State Police. She died in a local hospital on April 29.

Kaleigh Katherine Fontenot, 27, died on April 29, two weeks after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Big Lake Road on April 14.(Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home)

The fundraiser will be held at The James 710, located at 710 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive, from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Tickets are $100, and food and drinks are included. Food is all-you-can-eat and will be served vendor-style, provided by The James 710, Mellow Mushroom, Tia Juanita’s and others.

Live entertainment includes DJ Secret Stache, Keez the Comic, and more.

To buy tickets and to learn more, CLICK HERE.

