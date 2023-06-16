FIRST ALET FORECAST: Staying hot and muggy this weekend, rain chances still low

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and muggy weather will continue into our weekend, and even warmer temperatures may take place for Saturday. As an upper-level high pressure system moves even closer, that will likely warm temperatures into the low/mid 90′s along I-10. A few locations in our northern parishes may even come close to triple digits for actual temperatures. Of course, this would mean heat indices will range between 105 degrees closer to I-10, and perhaps near 115 for northern parishes. So if you will be outside for an extended period of time, be sure to stay hydrated and limit physical activity.

Rain chances for now will also remain very limited. The only exception may be as an upper-level disturbance tries to move across northern parts pf the state Saturday night. If it sinks a bit further to the south than models currently suggest, that could bring a few storms nearby, mainly for the northern parishes. Otherwise, we’ll stay dry this weekend and likely through early next week as well.

Speaking of next week, not many changes to the forecast will occur right away, with similar weather likely through the middle of the week. By the late week however, that high pressure system may finally back off enough to let daily afternoon storms return.

In the tropics, we are watching a wave leaving the coast of Africa currently producing disorganize thunderstorms. It has been given a 60% chance to develop over the next week by the National Hurricane Center, with conditions ahead of it which could lead to gradual development through the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead.

- Max Lagano

