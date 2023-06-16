First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures and muggy conditions for the weekend, heat advisories in place

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - And the heat goes on! Hot temperatures and sauna-like conditions continue across SWLA Friday, with the heat index expected to push over 110° in some places. Continued high heat has pushed our heat advisories to become an excessive heat warning for everywhere but the coastal parishes, which currently will be active from 11AM until 7 PM Friday and a heat advisory until 8 PM Saturday evening.

Excessive Heat warning from 11 AM to 7 PM Friday, Heat Advisory until 8 PM Saturday (KPLC)

This is thanks to upper-level high pressure moving slightly closer to our area during the week keeping our skies free of rain aside from the possibility of a few short lived showers this morning, while surface winds out of the southwest continue to pump warm air and moisture in from the Gulf. High temperatures will be in the 90′s for everywhere but the coastline, with heat indices ranging from 105°-115° along and north of I-10. You may want to consider limiting time outdoors during the weekend, wear lighter colored clothing, and it will be very important to stay hydrated as we reach excessive heat thresholds.

Afternoon conditions Friday (KPLC)

This general pattern does not look to change much through the weekend and early next week. The only potential change are a few disturbances that will likely pass along the Jetstream, and could be strong enough to push a few organized storms in from the northwest. However, the timing of these are very difficult to predict, especially with high pressure snuffing out most short term storm potential before it reaches the area, even overnight. Outlooks for severe weather are staying comfortably north of SWLA for the time being, with only marginal levels reaching central Louisiana. On average, rain chances will stay around 10% for most of the area, possibly improving as high pressure fluctuates.

High pressure keeping current sauna-like conditions in place (KPLC)

The tropics are mostly quiet for now, though we are watching a tropical wave leaving the coast of Africa currently producing disorganize thunderstorms. It has been given a 40% chance to develop over the next week by the National hurricane Center, with somewhat favorable conditions ahead of it as it moves across the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead.

Tropical wave off the West African Coast (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.