DeRidder man’s family claims they weren’t notified of death, cremation

7News investigates a DeRidder family's claims they were not notified of their son's death and cremation in Orleans Parish.

Theron and Sherry Pfantz said it was a whirlwind of emotions when their son, Benjamin, called from a New Orleans rehab center. It was late August 2022.

They were preparing to welcome their first grandchild out of state, and unable to make the hours-long drive to pick up Benjamin. They called the next morning to check on him but were told he walked out.

“He did not make an effort to call our cellphones after that,” Sherry Pfantz said.

The Pfantzs tried to reach their son by calling several agencies in Jefferson, Orleans, and other surrounding parishes but had no luck. They took off to New Orleans to search for him.

“We talked to a lot of people, a lot of homeless people under the bridges,” Theron Pfantz said.

They also put out fliers and filed a missing persons case in several parishes, as they narrowed their search to the New Orleans area.

Sherry Pfantz tells us she had a routine. Every day on her way to work, she’d make calls. She did that for 8 months.

On May 12, Sherry made her daily calls – one to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

“She put me on hold, and she came back, and said we have him here,” she said.

The Pfantzs learned their son was found dead after overdosing on September 24, just a month after he left the rehab center. Sherry then was told his body had been cremated only a month later.

Not only do the Pfantzs say they weren’t notified of Benjamin’s death, but they claim in the 8 months they believed he was missing, they called the coroner’s office multiple times looking for answers.

Now, they want to know how this happened. Why were they never notified of their son’s passing, and why did they cremate him without consent?

The Pfantzs said they were told Benjamin’s last name was spelled incorrectly, and that’s why no one ever gave them a call, though he was identified by fingerprints from a prior record.

In records we requested from the coroner’s office, the misspelling is acknowledged, but they declined to explain how the error occurred.

We asked for a timeline. When was Benjamin identified? When was the misspelling caught? When, if at all, did they attempt to notify the family?

The coroner’s office declined to share any additional information. They also declined an interview.

We requested policies and procedures regarding notification of kin, identification of bodies, and cremation of unclaimed bodies.

We were told “no” – those documents of how the coroner operates – weren’t public record.

“They’re dealing with our emotions, with our loved ones, and they don’t care,” Sherry Pfantz said.

Eight months of searching, met with devastation and even more questions. The Pfantzs said Benjamin was a caring person and loved music. After they received his cremains, they were able to give him a proper funeral.

7News has reached out to neighboring parishes for their coroner’s office policies and procedures in hopes of learning more about their process.

