Voter precincts consolidated in Jeff Davis Parish

By Barry Lowin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An election worker shortage prompted a consolidation of voter precincts in Jeff Davis Parish.

Tonight, the parish’s police jury voted to consolidate six voting precincts down to 3.

It’s not the first parish to do so due to a lack of voting commissioners.

“To save on Commissioners, we don’t have enough Commissioners to serve even in this parish, so it is a shortage of Commissioners, so it does not only help financial wise and you save money, but it helps alleviate not having enough Commissioners to work the polls on Election Day,” said Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters Joann Blair.

