SWLA Arrest Report - June 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 14, 2023.
Arthur James Landry, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; violations of prospective orders.
David Todd Blanchard, 30, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things over $25,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of Schedule II drug.
Kenneth Paul Petty, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plate; no stop lights.
Keith Dawan Francis, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Merari Alexander Collins, 18, Lake Charles: Home invasion.
Dustin Travis Quirk, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Donald Joseph Larocca, 56, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.
Christopher Lee Thomas, 45, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Paxton Jewell Barnes, 21, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth over $25,000; battery.
Sondai Obumba Baldwin, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; registration certificates.
Fred Lester Steele, 58, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Danielle Dnae Benson, 26, Bell City: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Dewayne Courtright, 41, DeRidder: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.
Kyle Joseph Wannage, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Taylor Michelle Maturin, 28, Oberlin: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Frederick Damon Wilson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering.
Joseph Lutrie Moore, 47, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristi Michelle Kennedy, 37, Henderson, TX: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000.
Robert Lee Temple, 56, Vinton: Aggravated assault; battery; entry on or remaining on places or land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace; drinking from an open alcoholic beverage in places where prohibited.
