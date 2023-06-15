Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph announces retirement

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Seph has announced that he will be retiring effective July 1, 2023.

Chief Selph says he has been planning his retirement for some time and that it has nothing to do with the current pay dispute between the Sulphur Fire Department and the City Council.

Once Selph retires, John Naquin will step in as interim chief until the State of Louisiana can come in and administer a test for the position of Fire Chief which can take several months.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.