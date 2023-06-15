50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph announces retirement

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Seph has announced that he will be retiring effective July 1, 2023.

Chief Selph says he has been planning his retirement for some time and that it has nothing to do with the current pay dispute between the Sulphur Fire Department and the City Council.

Once Selph retires, John Naquin will step in as interim chief until the State of Louisiana can come in and administer a test for the position of Fire Chief which can take several months.

