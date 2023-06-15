50/50 Thursdays
New bill allows public high schools to offer courses on the Bible

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The governor has signed a new bill into law that authorizes public high schools in Louisiana to offer an elective class on the history and literature of the Bible.

The bill, known as HB 68 or Act 215, authorizes this course as long as, “no student shall be required to use a particular translation of the Bible as the textbook for the course, and the course shall maintain religious neutrality and accommodate diverse views, and the course shall not show favor or disfavor toward any particular religion or any nonreligious perspective.”

HB 68 passed through the La. House of Representatives with bipartisan support and the La. Senate unanimously.

The governor signed this bill into law on June 8, and it will go into effect on August 1, 2023.

