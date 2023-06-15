Memorial services announced for Ernest Sickey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial service has been announced for Ernest Sickey, a longtime leader in the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and activist for Indigenous rights in the U.S.

The memorial will be held on June 27 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road, Lake Charles.

Honorary Pallbearers include Dewayne Williams, Cameron B. Poncho, Christopher D. Sylestine, Eli Langley, Tyler B. Sellers, and Jeremy J. Fuselier.

Speaking at the service will be:

Former Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Dr. Denise E. Bates

Reverend Don Barrett

