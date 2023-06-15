50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU takes team photo before practicing at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha

LSU practices at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
LSU practices at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.(Jacques Doucet | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team held its first practice at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, June 15, a little while after the players and coaching staff posed for the Tigers’ official College World Series photo.

Jacques Doucet will have reports at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Omaha, including an interview with the parents of one of the players.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation