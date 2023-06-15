50/50 Thursdays
Iowa High School tight end Luke Guillory commits to Air Force

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On June 13th, Iowa starting tight end Luke Guillory announced his full commitment to Air Force to continue his football career in college.

Guillory has one more season left with the Yellowjackets, and was a key contributor on a team that went all the LHSAA Non-Select Division II Semi-Finals of the state tournament.

He will join a seasoned Air Force program in a couple of years that went (10-3) this past season and beat Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Yellowjackets return most of their core from this past season including Guillory and starting quarterback Cole Corbello as they will try to make another run at the state championship this coming season.

