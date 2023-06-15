Hurricane repairs halfway complete for Calcasieu Parish schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we near the three-year mark since Hurricane Laura, construction across several Calcasieu Parish school campuses is evident.

7News is told about 50% of repairs are complete.

“The schools, staff and administration, they’ve really done a fantastic job of working with us as far as that’s concerned, so we can get all these repairs done,” CPSB Chief Financial Officer Wilfred Bourne said.

Bourne said the district has had about 150 projects, all in various stages from completed to preparing for bids.

Sulphur High School and Barbe High School are some of the facilities that have the most work to be done. Bourne said they had significant roof damage.

“At Barbe High School, we had lights from the football field that fell into the gymnasiums and flooded them,” Bourne said. “It caused roof damage but also ruined the floors, and so we have to get those replaced.”

“We’re doing a smaller roofing project at Sulphur High right now on one of the buildings that had no air conditioning, and all the air conditioners were on the roof, so we needed to fix the air condition and roof all at once, so that one is actually underway right now,” Bourne said.

With approximately $400 million in clean-up and reconstruction costs, Bourne said about half the costs have been allocated by the federal government.

“From the state so far of that we have collected about $188 million,” Bourne said. “The biggest chunk of that has gone towards the clean-up cost he had initially.”

Bourne said they hope to have projects authorized for Sulphur High School to begin in the fall, and by the end of the year for Barbe High School.

