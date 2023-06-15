Homestead exemption now available to veterans with disability rating of 50% or more

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “We carry scars with us both physically and emotionally from our time in service,” American Legion Post 1 commander Kelly Miseles said.

The new homestead exemption aims to help more disabled veterans who have been affected by their time in the military.

“There was already a double exemption for veterans in place, but the law changed starting in 2023, and what that means is that a veteran who is 50% or more disabled with a service-connected disability rating through the VA can get additional homestead,” Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard said.

Veterans who qualify for the program said they’re thankful for the extra financial help, but more work needs to be done.

“It should’ve gone 0-100%. They shouldn’t have started with 50% of all veterans should be authorized for this benefit,” American Legion Post 1 disabled veteran Edward Hudson Sr. said.

Under the new law, those who are 100% disabled would not have to pay parish property taxes. At American Legion Post 1, they said many veterans are operating on a fixed income.

“Any relief they can get in the form of tax relief is most appreciated. A lot of veterans did not retire from their service so they do not have a retirement income. They have only limited disability income, working jobs, or on social security or something that effect,” American Legion new chaplain Karl Christensen said.

Meeting with your local veteran’s affairs office is the first step in applying for the program.

“I served almost 28 years in the United States Coast Guard, and over a career of that length there are a lot of injuries and issues that show up in a career, so having a veteran’s service officer help you is key,” Christensen said.

Exemption breakdown and how to apply:

You must be a disabled Veteran with a 50% or more service-connected disability rating to apply.

50-69% DISABILITY RATING = ADDITIONAL $2500 EXEMPTION

70-99% DISABILITY RATING = ADDITIONAL $4500 EXEMPTION

100% DISABILITY RATING = TOTAL EXEMPTION from PARISH property taxes

Applicants must bring proof of disability form A-25 from the Department of Veteran Affairs.

For more information on the qualifications to file and the documentation needed, please call the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office at 337-721-3000.

