Gov. Edwards to travel to France, Belgium for economic development mission

(Louisiana Illuminator) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to France and Belgium next week with business and health sciences leaders for an economic development trip, according to a statement Thursday from his office.

The delegation will “explore future business development and expansion opportunities” for Louisiana, the release said. Edwards will complete his scheduled activities on Friday, June 23, and return to Louisiana June 24.

Edwards will be joined by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and other LED officials. Eight state entities related to health — including Tulane University, LSU, UL Monroe and UL Lafayette — will also be represented on the trip. Members of the governor’s staff will also attend.

The governor and his delegation will meet with leaders in aerospace, energy and health sciences. That includes Air Liquide, the French multinational industrial gas company leading a controversial carbon capture project around Lake Maurepas.

Edwards will attend the Paris Air Show, which the governor’s office called the largest event for the aviation and aerospace industry, and meet with bioscience business and research leaders in Belgium.

The governor will also meet with officials including French Sen. Damien Regnard, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Michael Adler and Jack Markell, the U.S. representative for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

This is Edwards’ fourth trade mission since the start of 2022. He has traveled to France, the Netherlands, England and Asia on previous trips.

Taxpayers have footed a hefty bill for the governor’s past journeys. His 10-day trip to France and the Netherlands cost taxpayers $100,000. Gov. Edwards’ administration also spent $12,305 of state money for tickets to a Saints game in London.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Illuminator. All rights reserved.