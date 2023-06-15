Former KPLC victim of Beaumont man accused of taking photos underneath women’s skirts

Beaumont, LA (KPLC) - Former KPLC reporter Jackie Simien says she was among the women victimized by a Beaumont man who is accused of taking photos up women’s skirts, according to a report by KDFM.

Beaumont Police say an officer that was working security at a Walmart was notified of a person taking photos under a woman’s skirt around 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

That suspect, Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, was placed under arrest as Special Crimes Detectives investigated the incident. Mayfield bonded out during the investigation but a motion to revoke a probation warrant was issued on Tuesday, June 13, after which he was arrested again.

Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, Beaumont (Beaumont Police Department)

Officers say they discovered that Mayfield had previously been sentenced to 5 years of probation in 2020 after Special Crimes Detectives had investigated him for two instances of invasive visual recording.

According to reporting by KDFM, Jackie Simien, who is now the director of community and media relations for the Beaumont Independent School District, says she was victimized by Mayfield on June 6 at a Beaumont Market Basket. She says that she hopes by speaking out it will encourage other victims to come forward.

Beaumont Police says that Mayfield would have gotten very close to the victims in order to commit these crimes and that several victims noticed and spoke to him. They are asking anyone who may recognize Mayfield or believes they may have been a victim of one of these incidents to please contact Special Crimes Detectives at 409-880-3840.

