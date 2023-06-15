50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former KPLC victim of Beaumont man accused of taking photos underneath women’s skirts

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beaumont, LA (KPLC) - Former KPLC reporter Jackie Simien says she was among the women victimized by a Beaumont man who is accused of taking photos up women’s skirts, according to a report by KDFM.

Beaumont Police say an officer that was working security at a Walmart was notified of a person taking photos under a woman’s skirt around 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

That suspect, Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, was placed under arrest as Special Crimes Detectives investigated the incident. Mayfield bonded out during the investigation but a motion to revoke a probation warrant was issued on Tuesday, June 13, after which he was arrested again.

Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, Beaumont
Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, Beaumont(Beaumont Police Department)

Officers say they discovered that Mayfield had previously been sentenced to 5 years of probation in 2020 after Special Crimes Detectives had investigated him for two instances of invasive visual recording.

According to reporting by KDFM, Jackie Simien, who is now the director of community and media relations for the Beaumont Independent School District, says she was victimized by Mayfield on June 6 at a Beaumont Market Basket. She says that she hopes by speaking out it will encourage other victims to come forward.

Beaumont Police says that Mayfield would have gotten very close to the victims in order to commit these crimes and that several victims noticed and spoke to him. They are asking anyone who may recognize Mayfield or believes they may have been a victim of one of these incidents to please contact Special Crimes Detectives at 409-880-3840.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Tropical wave moving off the African coast
First Alert Weather: Tropical wave moving off the African coast, NO threat to SWLA at this time
Heat Advisory active for all parishes from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid, storm tracks staying north
Sulphur Fire Department
Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph announces retirement
Health Headlines: How doctors deal with ACL tears
Health Headlines: How doctors deal with ACL tears