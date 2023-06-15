First Alert Weather: Tropical wave moving off the African coast, NO threat to SWLA at this time

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -As of 7 AM Thursday, a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa and has been given a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 7 days with marginally favorable conditions. NO threat to SWLA at this time.

Tropical wave moving off the African coast (KPLC)

Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t worry over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA.

