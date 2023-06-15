50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Weather: Tropical wave moving off the African coast, NO threat to SWLA at this time

By Joseph Enk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -As of 7 AM Thursday, a tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa and has been given a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 7 days with marginally favorable conditions. NO threat to SWLA at this time.

Tropical wave moving off the African coast
Tropical wave moving off the African coast(KPLC)

Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t worry over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Heat Advisory active for all parishes from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid, storm tracks staying north
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
Wade's Wednesday Nightcast Forecast
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast