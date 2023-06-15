50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and very muggy weather remains in place over the next several days

By Max Lagano
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even warmer weather is likely to arrive in Southwest Louisiana heading into Friday and the weekend. That is because an upper-level high pressure system that has been in control of our pattern looks to move a little closer to the area during this time.

Hot weather returns Friday, with afternoon heat indices ranging from 105-115 degrees away from...
Hot weather returns Friday, with afternoon heat indices ranging from 105-115 degrees away from the coast.(KPLC)

This means high temperatures are likely to warm into the low 90′s along I-10, with mid and even upper 90′s likely for areas north of the interstate. Continued southwesterly winds will import more moisture from the Gulf, and as a result heat indices are likely to range from the 105-115 degree range away from the coast. So if you’re planning on spending time outside through the weekend, it will be very important to stay hydrated and perhaps even try to limit time outdoors.

High pressure remains in control this weekend, with hot weather and limited rain chances.
High pressure remains in control this weekend, with hot weather and limited rain chances.(KPLC)

This general pattern does not look to change much through the weekend and early next week. The only potential change are a few disturbances that will likely pass along the Jetstream, and could be strong enough to push a few organized storms in from the northwest. However, the timing of these are very difficult to predict, especially with high pressure snuffing out most short term storm potential before it reaches the area. Outlooks for severe weather are staying comfortably north of SWLA for the time being, with only marginal levels reaching central Louisiana. On average, rain chances will stay around 10% for most of the area becoming less likely as pressure builds.

Tropical wave moving off the African coast
Tropical wave moving off the African coast(KPLC)

Meanwhile the tropics are quiet for now, though we are watching a tropical wave leaving the coast of Africa. It has been given a 20% chance to develop over the next week by the National hurricane Center, with somewhat favorable conditions ahead of it. Still, it is NO threat to SWLA at this time, and we’ll keep watching it over the week ahead.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

