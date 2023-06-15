First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid, storm tracks staying north

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Little change to the current weather pattern today, the very same steady onshore breeze that has been helping to make the heat more manageable during the day is also keeping temperatures from falling overnight as it continues to pump warm and moist air over the region. Temperatures will quickly warm up Thursday with highs reaching the low 90′s once again away from the coast. Heat indices likely to push over the 100 degree mark for many locations especially north of I-10, have prompted the NWS to issue a heat advisory for all parishes active from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air conditioning if possible. Try to keep strenuous activities limited the to early morning or evening.

Heat Advisory active for all parishes from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday (KPLC)

Despite plenty of storm activity farther to the north, rain chances locally will remain very low, so the only slight relief from the heat will be winds gusting over 20 mph and a little shade from scattered cloud cover.

Afternoon conditions Thursday (KPLC)

This general pattern will be in place for most of the week with heat advisories likely to continue as upper-level high pressure continues to strengthen. The only potential change are a few disturbances that will likely pass along the Jetstream, and could be strong enough to push a few organized storms in from the northwest. However, the timing of these are very difficult to predict, especially with high pressure snuffing out most short term storm potential before it reaches the area. Outlooks for severe weather are staying comfortably north of SWLA for the time being, with only marginal levels reaching central Louisiana. On average, rain chances will stay around 10% for most of the area becoming less likely as pressure builds.

High pressure keeping current weather in place through to the weekend (KPLC)

Continued heat advisories may become Excessive heat warnings by the weekend as the current pattern remains in place and temperatures continue to warm.

Tropics remain calm for now (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of development in the next 5-7 days. Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t sweat over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.