Family wants answers after woman shot three times with two guns, death ruled a suicide

Ville Platte, La. (KPLC) - A Ville Platte family with ties to Lake Charles is searching for answers about their daughter’s death this April.

Brittany Guillory Fontenot was found dead in her home by her husband, with three gunshot wounds to the head from two different guns, KLFY reports.

While the death was initially ruled a suicide, her mother, Yvonne Malveaux, said hearing about the number of wounds and weapons used raised more questions.

“How is this possible? It has been two months and I have not heard anything,” Malveaux told KLFY. “I’m seeking for the truth and answers as to what happened to my Brittany.”

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said their investigation has been extensive. They said they are working with the district attorney’s office to review every piece of evidence, including the weapons from the scene.

“We are waiting from the crime lab a couple of pieces of information that we need. Actually DNA from the weapon, on the trigger of the weapon, which is very crucial,” Sheriff Charles Guillory told KLFY.

Malveaux said her family cannot have closure as long as the case is open.

