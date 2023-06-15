50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Expert advice to help boost your savings account

Savers typically put aside $985 each month
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly 90% of Americans are saving some money each month, but less than half are saving what they need to be able to cover an emergency, according to a NerdWallet study.

NerdWallet Banking Specialist Chanelle Bessette said interest rates are high right now, so you should try to find a savings account that will yield better than average returns (average annual yield as of this writing is .25%, per Bankrate). Also, consider certificates of deposit.

“They’re better for a medium to long term goals because you are going to put that money away for a while, not touch it unless you want to be subject to a penalty for an early withdrawal,” Bessette explained. “But the rates on those are really high, so if you’re thinking about something like saving for a house down the line, it’s really great to set aside money there and let it earn interest.”

Bessette also said it’s OK to save for the long-term, while also putting some away for fun, like a spa day or a last-minute vacation. She said to prioritize your emergency fund and then create other accounts for specific purchases or expenses.

Bassette said a good goal is to set aside 20% of your income for savings, retirement, and future expenses.

She shared several tips to help grow account balances:

  • Comparison shop among different banks to find a good fit
  • Look for low fees and high interest rates on savings accounts
  • Set a goal of $500 dollars for an emergency fund
  • Once you have $500, up the goal to $1,000
  • After this, aim to save a minimum of three to six months’ worth of expenses

Lastly, Bassette said don’t discount small moves. Every little bit helps, especially when you unexpectedly need extra cash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Man helps rescue woman who fell off trail near Multnomah Falls
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida set to execute man convicted of 1984 murders, rapes while children slept nearby
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Florida deputy didn’t follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses...
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time