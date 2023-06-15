Entergy submits proposal to renew coal ash landfill

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Entergy has submitted a proposal to renew their operation at an existing coal ash landfill.

The facility is located at 3500 Houston River Road in Westlake.

Comments and requests for a public hearing or notification of the final decision can be submitted online HERE, via personal delivery, mail, or email.

The Type I Landfill currently stores the following:

Marketable ash until transported off-site for beneficial reuse and recycle

Non-marketable ash and sediments dredged from Nelson Unit 6 Settling Pond; and

Other non-hazardous industrial waste generated onsite.

Comments and requests for public hearings must be received by 4:30 p.m. on July 24, 2023. Delivery may be made to the drop-box at 602 N. 5th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. U.S. Mail may be sent to LDEQ, Public Participation Group, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313, and emails may be submitted to DEQ.PUBLICNOTICES@LA.GOV. Persons wishing to receive notice of the final permit action must include a complete mailing address when submitting comments.

More information is available HERE.

