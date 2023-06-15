DOE ‘Energy Justice to the People Road Show’ visits Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The employees of the U.S. Department of Energy were in Lake Charles Wednesday, as part of what they call the Energy Justice to the People Road Show. It’s an effort to make sure the programs and policies of the DOE are fair to all.

According to DOE’s Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, environmental racism has gone on for decades and often left low-income people disproportionately affected by pollution. In this Energy Justice to the People Road Show, they began by listening to the people.

“We used to crawl under trains to get to school. Some of our people lost lives,” said Lois Malveaux.

Malveaux lives in the little community of Fisherville in Lake Charles.

Christine Bennett said the community where she lived has suffered.

“Every person in Mossville who passed away has some form of cancer,” Bennett said. “I had a niece at 15 years old. At 14 she went to MD Anderson. They took half of her face off and set it on the table.”

James Hiatt started a group called “A Better Bayou.” He says the community has lost a lot.

“To think that you used to be able to live off the land directly without having to be affected by decades of pollution by industry on the backs of the people where we have a seafood advisory where, if you’re brave and you’re between eighteen and fifty years old and you’re a man, you can eat what, the Department of Health says you can eat two meals a month, a half-pound of fish,” he said. “We can’t go two months without an explosion or the emergency alert system doesn’t work, or there’s a fire, there’s a chlorine release, there’s an ethylene dichloride explosion. We can do better! And we have to do better and false solutions are not the answer.”

Another speaker was community activist Roishetta Ozane with “The Vessel Project,” who talked about the unfairness that persists.

“I know many of you know that there is one street in this community that we can go down and see five, six, ten banks; we can see five, six grocery stores; we can see two or three hospitals,” Ozane said. “That’s just unfair and it’s time out for that. So, we are here saying that things need to be more equitable and accessible to our most vulnerable citizens.”

DOE’s Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, Shalanda Baker, said they are committed to advancing equity.

“Our president said I am going to govern this whole nation. I’m making commitments to fight the climate crisis. I’m making commitments to tackle racial justice and structural equality. And I’m also making the commitment to bring new economic opportunity to places that didn’t have it before,” said Baker.

DOE and officials of other federal agencies also discussed the various grants and resources that are available to those in underserved or disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Jim Rock with Lake Area Industry Alliance said some things said at the meeting were not factual, which he says tells him they need to better communicate facts to members of the community.

