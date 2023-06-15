50/50 Thursdays
Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Deputy Corrections Officer has been arrested following an altercation involving an inmate.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Corrections Officers at the downtown Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 responded to an altercation on June 14, around 2:30 a.m. in a secure dorm. The altercation was between an inmate and another Deputy Corrections Officer, identified as Alaijah Shanell Keller, 21, of Alexandria.

Alaijah Shanell Keller
Alaijah Shanell Keller(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

RPSO said the altercation resulted in Keller producing a sharp instrument in an attempt to cut the inmate. Both Keller and the inmate were secured by other deputies. No injuries were reported.

Keller was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and one count of malfeasance in office. Bond was set at $305,000 and remains in custody at this time. RPSO said she has been fired from her position.

The investigation is still ongoing.

