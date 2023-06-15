Additional arrest made in W. Verdine homicide

Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested for first-degree murder around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 12, in connection with the shooting death of Gerald Wilson on W. Verdine Street in Sulphur on June 7, 2023. (Calcasieu Correctional Center)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another arrest has been made in connection with the June 7 homicide on W. Verdine Street, according to booking records.

Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested for first-degree murder around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 12. The complaint number listed for Caldwell on the Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report is the same as the complaint number listed for Connor Terrell Guillot, 26, of Lake Charles, who was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Guillory was arrested for second-degree murder on Wednesday, June 7.

Caldwell was also arrested on drug charges and contempt of court charges.

Sulphur man Gerald Wilson Jr. was killed in the shooting in the 600 block of W. Verdine Street. Police say he suffered several gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot as well. Wilson was found in the front yard of the home, one of the injured males was found inside the residence and another injured male was dropped off at a local hospital.

