50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Additional arrest made in W. Verdine homicide

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested for first-degree murder around 9...
Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested for first-degree murder around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 12, in connection with the shooting death of Gerald Wilson on W. Verdine Street in Sulphur on June 7, 2023.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another arrest has been made in connection with the June 7 homicide on W. Verdine Street, according to booking records.

Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested for first-degree murder around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 12. The complaint number listed for Caldwell on the Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report is the same as the complaint number listed for Connor Terrell Guillot, 26, of Lake Charles, who was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

Guillory was arrested for second-degree murder on Wednesday, June 7.

Caldwell was also arrested on drug charges and contempt of court charges.

Sulphur man Gerald Wilson Jr. was killed in the shooting in the 600 block of W. Verdine Street. Police say he suffered several gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot as well. Wilson was found in the front yard of the home, one of the injured males was found inside the residence and another injured male was dropped off at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Miscarriage certificates, similar to birth certificates, could soon be issued in Louisiana
Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph announces retirement
Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph announces retirement
Former KPLC reporter victim of Beaumont man accused of taking photos underneath women’s skirts
Baton Rouge man arrested following I-10 chase involving vehicle stolen in Shreveport