7 dead in two weeks from deceptive fentanyl-laced pills in Houma

HOUMA, LA (WVUE) - Officials in Houma are urging people to remain vigilant and stay away from pills of unknown origins in the wake of seven overdose deaths in a two-week span.

“Don’t consume something if you don’t know what it is,” Chief Travis Theriot said. “If you are taking Xanax, take Xanax prescribed by a doctor.”

Police say drug users thought they were buying prescription pills like Xanax and Oxycontin from street dealers, but the drugs contained a lethal amount of pure fentanyl.

“Anybody can get exposed to this. It’s so dangerous,” Theriot said. “As a result of these pills being sold as ecstasy, Xanax. (People are) just not knowing what’s in them. People are taking them and it’s killing them as a result. We don’t condone drug use by any means, but we want people to know if you buy this stuff and you use it on the street there is a chance it’s going to kill you.”

The police chief says this isn’t the first wave of the fatal drug in Houma. He estimates the current increase has more than twice as many people overdosing than usual.

“It gets bad then it drops down. Compared to last year, we are slightly higher,” Theriot said.

The narcotics issue isn’t just a Houma issue. The Drug Enforcement Agency says it’s nationwide. That’s why agent Michael Arnett says his colleagues are trying to educate people about the precautions and dangers.

“Out of all the fentanyl that we have seized, this is throughout the DEA, the fake pills we seized and sent to our laboratories, six out of 10 of those pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl,” Arnett said.

He also says the best way to avoid fentanyl is to only buy drugs from a certified pharmacist. Meanwhile, both local and federal agencies say they will continue looking for the suppliers and dealers who are keeping the drug on the streets.

“We have our work cut out for us. It’s not going to be conquered and completed just by ourselves, but working with (media), working with our state and local (agencies),” Arnett said.

