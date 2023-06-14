Two Calcasieu graduates honored for 13 years of perfect attendance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two 2023 Calcasieu graduates are being honored by the School Board for having 13 years of perfect attendance.

Clailey David from Sam Houston High

Clailey David from Sam Houston High (Calcasieu Parish School Board)

David is the daughter of Beth Parish and Neil Boaz and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.12 GPA.

During her time in high school, she participated in Student Council, FBLA, and FCCLA. In Color Guard, she spent two years as lieutenant and her senior year as Commanding Officer. She danced for 10 years, holds a black belt in Taekwondo, and is very active in her church.

David also spent time as a volunteer member of the SWAT team at Camp Pearl and is looking forward to attending McNeese State University in the fall.

Lucious Guillory from Iowa High

Lucious Guillory from Iowa High (Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Guillory is the son of Patrick and Lisa Guillory and is an honor graduate with a 4.04 GPA, earning both regional and state Career and Technical Education credentials.

Lucious played varsity football and basketball for four years and participated in track for two. He earned All-District in football and Academic All-State in both football and basketball.

Guillory plans on furthering his education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he has been offered a preferred walk-on position on the Ragin’ Cajun football team, and he plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

