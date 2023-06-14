SWLA Arrest Report - June 13, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 13, 2023.

Joseph Ray McCarver, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.

Kevin Scott Deloach, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (6 charges); possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

Dezmahn Duane Cormier, 26, Baytown, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000.

Lonnie Dwayne Thomas, 51, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Olander Racca II, 46, Iowa: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges).

Nicholas Jeremiah Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault (2 charges).

Christian Luke Pharr, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Royce Spiceland, 43, Lumberton, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

