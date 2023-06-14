50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 13, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 13, 2023.

Joseph Ray McCarver, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.

Kevin Scott Deloach, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (6 charges); possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.

Dezmahn Duane Cormier, 26, Baytown, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000.

Lonnie Dwayne Thomas, 51, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Olander Racca II, 46, Iowa: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges).

Nicholas Jeremiah Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault (2 charges).

Christian Luke Pharr, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Royce Spiceland, 43, Lumberton, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Afternoon conditions and heat index Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy pattern holding, likely through weekend
Keeping costs down as you stay cool in the summer
Keeping costs down as you stay cool in the summer
Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask Gov. Edwards for clemency
Social media is a daily part of life for teens, but some medical experts say constantly posting...
Surgeon General warns on kids’ social media use, proposed Louisiana law could set restrictions