Suspect arrested after high-speed chase on I-10

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation lead authorities on a high-speed chase on I-10 E before being arrested by Lake Charles Police, according to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Derek Senegal.

Senegal says LSP assisted LCPD near mile marker 38 by deploying spikes to deflate the stolen vehicle’s tires.

The vehicle continued into the city limits of Jennings before coming to a stop, Senegal said. He was later taken into custody by LCPD.

The suspect has not been identified.

