Surgeon General warns on kids’ social media use, proposed Louisiana law could set restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Among the stack of proposed laws awaiting a signature from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sits HB 61, a bill that would require parental consent for minor children to open social media accounts.

Parents are faced with new challenges in the digital age. Don Yount says he’s glad his kids are grown and he’s avoided the new apps altogether.

“Back then it was MySpace. I don’t know if that even still exists,” laughed Yount. “TikTok wasn’t a thing when my kids were school age, but it’s getting out of control.”

State Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R-Metairie) agrees.

Her bill is intended to return control to parents, preventing online social networks, gaming sites and video apps from signing children under 18 to account agreements.

Thinking back on his teenage years, Ryan Hazelwood says he didn’t get into much trouble.

“I monitored myself. I didn’t really have any private accounts,” he said. “I was just out there and careful.”

Just two weeks before the bill was sent to the governor’s desk, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a new advisory about detrimental effects of social media use on the mental health of kids.

“Getting exposed to lots of unrealistic ideas about what life is can definitely impact mental health in a negative way,” Dr. Jennifer Creedon told Fox 8.

The child and adolescent psychiatrist says this was the impetus for the advisory.

“I see this in my little stepbrother, or my sister who are younger than me, and they are just on their phone on TikTok constantly,” said Collin Betzer.

Dr. Creedon says social media can be useful in moderation.

“For a lot of LGBTQ youth, social media sites can be ways to connect with others, so I think it’s really complicated,” she said. “What a 5-year-old or an 8-year-old or a 12-year-old -- versus an older teenager -- are accessing or consuming ... those should not be the same.”

If signed by Gov. Edwards, the law would not take effect until Aug. 1, 2024. One of the amendment clauses requires the effects of the proposed law to be studied first by the Louisiana State Law Institute.

It’s a compromise one group opposing the bill is happy to see included in the final draft.

“As we’ve shared with legislators, we remain concerned with the potential impact HB 61 would have on all users,” wrote Servando Esparza, TechNet’s executive director for Texas and the Southeast.

“The bill will require all users to provide proof of their age in order to comply with the law and ask parents to provide proof that they are the minor’s parent in order to access the platform. This could jeopardize privacy and lead to unintended consequences.”

As the internet expands, social media sites take on new roles.

Last month, Fox 8 sat down with experts who said that criminals in New Orleans are exploiting social media platforms to send messages and show off their crimes.

“Everything that’s going on -- especially in New Orleans -- with these kids getting younger and younger with the carjackings, they film themselves doing it,” Yount said. “But you don’t see the repercussions that come with the act that you see on TikTok.”

Yount hopes tighter restrictions can trickle down to help ease crime rates in the city.

